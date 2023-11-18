French Holocaust survivors are recoiling at new antisemitism, and activists are pleading for peace

PARIS (AP) — Survivors of Nazi atrocities have joined young Jewish activists in Paris to sound the alarm about resurgent antisemitic hate speech, graffiti and abuse linked to the Israel-Hamas war. The impact of the conflict is drawing increasing concern in France and beyond. A few thousand pro-Palestinian and left-wing activists rallied in the French capital and in Britain on Saturday to call for a cease-fire, the latest of several such protests in major cities around the world since the war began. France has the largest Jewish population outside Israel and the U.S., and western Europe’s largest Muslim population. Holocaust survivors compared current sentiment to the leadup to World War II.

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and HELENA ALVES Associated Press

