Moldova’s first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen has had an unusual encounter during an official visit to Moldova when the country’s first dog, a rescue belonging to Moldovan President Maia Sandu, bit him on the hand. Video footage from Moldovan media showed the dog briefly biting van der Bellen’s hand on Friday. The Austrian president was meeting with Sandu and Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar to discuss Moldova’s bid to join the European Union. His office later said Van der Bellen “is doing well” and his hand was bandaged. He said that the dog “was nervous because of all the people around him.”