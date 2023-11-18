Ukraine’s troops work to advance on Russian-held side of key river after gaining footholds

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military says its troops are working to push back Russian forces positioned on the east bank of the Dnieper River. The update given on Saturday came a day after Ukraine claimed to have secured multiple bridgeheads on that side of the river that divides the country’s partially occupied Kherson region. Ukraine’s establishment of footholds on on the Russian-held bank of the Dnieper represents a small but potentially significant strategic advance in the midst of a war largely at a standstill. In the capital, anti-corruption protesters demanded the reallocation of public funds to support the country’s armed forces.

