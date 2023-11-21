Authorities capture man accused of killing 3 in simmering Colorado property dispute

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say they have captured the man accused of shooting three people dead over a years-long property dispute in rural Colorado. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that Hanme K. Clark was arrested by New Mexico State police. They did not release additional details. The shooting took place on the property line in a wooded area on Monday. The local sheriff had said that two men and a woman died at the scene of the shooting, in a rural area about 50 miles southwest of Colorado Springs. Clark had eluded law enforcement since Monday. A local sheriff had said the shooting followed a contentious and year-long lawsuit over an easement on Clark’s property.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

