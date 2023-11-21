Britain’s Conservative government set to start cutting taxes ahead of likely election next year

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government will try to win favor with voters by cutting taxes but avoiding worsening inflation in a budget statement. The plan being released Wednesday comes ahead of a likely national election next year that opinion polls suggest it will lose. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hinted that tax cuts are back on the agenda now that his self-imposed pledge to halve inflation this year has been met and government revenue is higher than anticipated. Measures to bolster business investment are expected to take center stage alongside efforts to trim the welfare budget by getting the long-term sick back into work.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.