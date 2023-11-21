Liberia’s president-elect cancels victory celebrations after vehicle rams into crowd, killing 3

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian President-elect Joseph Boakai’s party is canceling all remaining victory celebrations after a vehicle careened into a crowd killing three people. Authorities say at least 17 others were injured after a speeding vehicle rammed into a crowd at a victory celebration. The crash late Monday took place hours after election officials formally declared Boakai the winner of a runoff presidential election held last week. Incumbent President George Weah had already conceded defeat several days earlier. Police made an arrest following the crash but withheld the name of the suspect pending their investigation. It wasn’t immediately known whether the crash at the headquarters of the Unity Party in Monrovia was politically motivated.

