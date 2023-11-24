Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide in new legal filing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being sued by a former aide who says Cuomo sexually harassed her while he was still in office. Cuomo’s former executive assistant Brittany Commisso filed the case against the ex-governor in state Supreme Court in Albany on Wednesday. The filing came just before the expiration for lawsuits under the Adult Survivors Act. The Adult Survivors Act is a special law that suspended the statute of limitations on sexual assault lawsuits for one year. Commisso was one of at least 11 women who accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct in 2021, leading to his abrupt resignation. He has denied the allegations.

