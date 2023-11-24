Donald Trump will look to upstage Clemson grad Nikki Haley at her alma mater’s football rivalry game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to use a college football rivalry weekend to bask among his supporters in South Carolina while potentially upstaging his Republican opponent Nikki Haley on her home turf. The front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination will be on hand Saturday as the University of South Carolina Gamecocks host the Tigers of Clemson University in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Trump’s campaign has not detailed his itinerary. Haley is a former South Carolina governor. Trump is expected to visit pregame parties, perhaps stop by a fraternity house and then join 80,000-plus fans for the nationally televised matchup.

By BILL BARROW and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

