Gaza cease-fire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas is expected to swap more of its hostages for prisoners held by Israel on the second day of a cease-fire. The deal has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war. On the first day of the four-day cease-fire, Hamas released 24 of the about 240 hostages taken during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys on Oct. 21.

By NAJIB JOBAIN, SAMY MAGDY and DAVID RISING Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.