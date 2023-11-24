Putin’s first prime minister and later his opponent has been added to Russia’s ‘foreign agent’ list

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Justice Ministry has added President Vladimir Putin’s first prime minister who later became an opponent to its register of “foreign agents.” Russian law allows for figures and organizations receiving money or support from outside the country to be designated as foreign agents. The term carries pejorative connotations that could undermine the designee’s credibility. The law has been extensively used against opposition figures and independent news media. The ministry’s website says Mikhail Kasyanov “took part in the creation and dissemination of messages and materials of foreign agents to an unlimited circle of people” and “opposed the special military operation in Ukraine.”

