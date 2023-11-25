An Israeli-owned ship was targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean, US official tells AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That’s according to an American defense official who spoke Saturday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. The attack Friday on the CMA CGM Symi comes as global shipping increasingly finds itself targeted in the weekslong Israel-Hamas war that threatens to become a wider regional conflict. That’s even as a truce has halted fighting and Hamas exchanges hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

