Pope Francis cancels Saturday morning audiences due to mild flu, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has canceled his audiences scheduled for Saturday morning because he has a slight fever.  “The Holy Father’s audiences scheduled for this morning are canceled due to a mild flu,” the statement says. The pope is due to travel on Friday to Dubai for the COP28 conference on climate change, a global challenge that he has deeply cared about during his papacy. Pope Francis will turn 87 next month and has had a number of recent health issues.

