Suspect in young woman’s killing is extradited as Italians plan to rally over violence against women

ROME (AP) — An Italian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in a case that has shaken the country has been extradited from Germany. Twenty-one-year-old Filippo Turetta landed at the Venice airport around mid-morning. He will be immediately transferred to a prison in the northern city of Verona to face questions in the investigation into the death of Giulia Cecchettin, according to Italian media. Cecchettin’s killing has sparked an unprecedented outpouring of grief and anger in the country, where many women say patriarchal attitudes are still entrenched. Thousands of Italians are preparing to take to the streets later Saturday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

