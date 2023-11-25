Tens of thousands march in London calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza

LONDON (AP) — A protester has been arrested in London on suspicion of inciting racial hatred as tens of thousands of people joined a pro-Palestinian march calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. The National March for Palestine on Saturday is the latest in several huge protests staged in the British capital’s street every weekend since the Israel-Hamas war began last month. The Metropolitan Police said the man was carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it. In Paris, a march staged for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women drew both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists and other groups. Saturday’s protests came on the second day of a four-day cease-fire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.