Top diplomats from Japan and China meet in South Korea ahead of 3-way regional talks

TOKYO (AP) — Top diplomats from Japan and China have met for bilateral talks as they try to resolve disputes including China’s ban on Japanese seafood that has badly hit Japanese exporters. The pair met in South Korea’s southern port city of Busan. They will join their South Korean host for three-way talks on Sunday. The Japanese and Chinese leaders met 10 days ago in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and achieved a vague agreement on easing a dispute over China’s ban on Japanese seafood. That has been in place since Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant began discharging treated radioactive wastewater into the sea in August.

