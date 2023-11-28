Elevator plummets at a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 workers and injuring 75

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A mine operator says an elevator suddenly dropped approximately 200 meters (656 feet) while carrying workers to the surface in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75. It happened Monday at the end of the workers’ shift at the mine in the city of Rustenburg. The injured workers were hospitalized, with 14 in critical condition. The Impala Platinum Holdings CEO said it was the darkest day in the company’s history. The cause of the elevator fall was being investigated. South Africa is the world’s largest producer of platinum. Government data show deaths at mines have decreased in the last two decades.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.