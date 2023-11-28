Pepperdine beats Idaho State 77-62

By The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Ajayi’s 25 points helped Pepperdine defeat Idaho State 77-62 on Tuesday.

Ajayi also contributed 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Waves (4-5). Jalen Pitre scored 16 points and added nine rebounds.

The Bengals (3-4,) were led by Miguel Tomley, who posted 14 points. Idaho State also got 13 points and six rebounds from Brayden Parker. Kiree Huie also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Idaho State hosts Lindenwood on Saturday.

Pepperdine travels to play Boulder, Colorado to face the Buffs on the road Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.