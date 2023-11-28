WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former pro wrestler Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drunkenly colliding with another car and killing a 75-year-old man in Florida last year. Sytch pleaded no contest in August to driving under the influence manslaughter and other charges. She had faced up to more than 25 years in prison during her sentencing hearing on Monday. During the hearing Sytch said she felt remorse and regret “deep in my soul.” Sytch first signed a contract with the WWE in 1995 and became a fan favorite with her brash personality and good looks. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

