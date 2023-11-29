An Indian official plotted to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York, US prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — American authorities say an Indian government official directed a plot to assassinate a prominent Sikh separatist leader in New York City after he advocated for a sovereign state for Sikhs. They also announced murder-for-hire charges were unsealed in Manhattan federal court against a man arrested in the Czech Republic who was allegedly part of the plot. The government official was not identified by name in the indictment. A White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement that it engaged in direct conversations with the Indian government at the highest levels about holding those responsible accountable after learning about the plot in July.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and ASHOK SHARMA Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.