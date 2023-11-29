An Indian official plotted to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York, US prosecutors say
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and ASHOK SHARMA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — American authorities say an Indian government official directed a plot to assassinate a prominent Sikh separatist leader in New York City after he advocated for a sovereign state for Sikhs. They also announced murder-for-hire charges were unsealed in Manhattan federal court against a man arrested in the Czech Republic who was allegedly part of the plot. The government official was not identified by name in the indictment. A White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement that it engaged in direct conversations with the Indian government at the highest levels about holding those responsible accountable after learning about the plot in July.