Biden visits Boebert’s district to reject Republican criticism of green policies

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — In Colorado, President Joe Biden has said Rep. Lauren Boebert was wrong to describe his policies as “a massive failure.” During a visit to her congressional district. Biden toured CS Wind, a company that manufactures wind towers and is expanding its workforce with help from new tax incentives for clean energy. The trip on Wednesday was an example of how the Democratic president has taken an increasingly confrontational approach to Republicans ahead of next year’s election. Biden is struggling with low approval ratings as he faces a likely rematch with Donald Trump.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

