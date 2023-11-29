Iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to be illuminated

NEW YORK (AP) — The iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center is set to be lit by more than 50,000 multicolored lights as crowds gather in New York City for the holiday tradition. The tree is a 12 ton, 80-foot-tall Norway spruce from upstate New York. It will be illuminated Wednesday night by about five miles of LED string lights and topped with a 900-pound star covered in 3 million gleaming crystals. Police have warned of the potential for protesters to interrupt the event, as similar gatherings in New York have drawn activists seeking to bring attention to the Israel-Hamas war.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.