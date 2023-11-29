Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 2001 double slaying despite self-defense claim

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for a double slaying in 2001 despite his claims that he acted in self-defense. Phillip Hancock is scheduled to receive a three-drug lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. The 59-year-old has long claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Robert Jett, Jr. and James Lynch at Jett’s south Oklahoma City home. Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 earlier this month to recommend Oklahoma’s governor spare Hancock’s life and commute his sentence to life in prison without parole.

