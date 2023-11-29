Sanders’ 22 help Cal Poly take down San Jose State 81-77 in OT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders’ 22 points, including a 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation, helped Cal Poly defeat San Jose State 81-77 in overtime on Wednesday.

Sanders shot 6 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Mustangs (3-4). Quentin Jones scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jarred Hyder was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Myron Amey Jr. finished with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Spartans (5-3). San Jose State also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Tibet Gorener. Trey Anderson also had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Cal Poly visits Idaho and San Jose State travels to play Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.