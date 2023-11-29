US authorities charge man from India in plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. authorities have announced murder-for-hire charges against an Indian man who they say plotted to assassinate a U.S. citizen in New York City. The charges were unsealed Wednesday in an indictment in Manhattan federal court. India had set up a high-level inquiry after U.S. authorities raised concerns with New Delhi that its government may have had knowledge of a plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader on American soil. U.S. officials became aware of the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is considered a terrorist by the Indian government. It’s not clear how the alleged assassination attempt was derailed.

