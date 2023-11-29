US Navy warship shoots down a drone launched by Houthis from Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says a U.S. Navy warship sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait shot down a drone launched from Yemen. It is the latest in a string of threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. U.S. Central Command says the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, downed the Iranian-made drone. It said the drone was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen and was heading toward the warship. The Carney was escorting other ships. There were no injuries or damage to the ships.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

