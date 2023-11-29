Skip to Content
News

US Navy warship shoots down a drone launched by Houthis from Yemen

By
Published 3:16 PM

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says a U.S. Navy warship sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait shot down a drone launched from Yemen. It is the latest in a string of threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. U.S. Central Command says the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, downed the Iranian-made drone. It said the drone was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen and was heading toward the warship. The Carney was escorting other ships. There were no injuries or damage to the ships.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content