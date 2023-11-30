A Pakistani province aims to deport 10,000 Afghans a day

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in a Pakistani province are setting targets for police to arrest and deport hundreds of thousands of Afghans who are in the country illegally. Baluchistan province’s new measure asks authorities to deport 10,000 Afghans a day. It’s part of a nationwide crackdown following a sharp decline in the expulsion of Afghans living in Pakistan without legal permission. Authorities said Thursday some of those targeted for deportation had apparently gone to remote areas in Pakistan to avoid arrest. Local residents have been protesting near the Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

By ABDUL SATTAR and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

