China says US arms sales to Taiwan are turning the island into a ‘powder keg’

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese defense ministry’s top spokesperson has said that the U.S. should stop interfering in both Taiwan and the South China Sea. Senior Col. Wu Qian said that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan are turning the island into a powder keg and making the situation more dangerous. Wu also criticized the U.S. for supporting the Philippines in the latter’s territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea. He said that Chinese and U.S. defense officials are in contact to re-establish military-to-military communication at various levels following a recent agreement between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to do so.

