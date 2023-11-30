Clemson WR Beaux Collins intends to enter transfer portal

By The Associated Press

Clemson receiver Beaux Collins plans to enter the transfer portal.

Collins, who was third on the team with 38 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns this season, announced his intentions on social media Thursday.

Collins thanked his family, friends, teammates and coaches for his three years at Clemson.

“After deep thought and consideration, I have plans to enter the transfer portal,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Collins is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior from Los Angeles who has started the past 21 games he’s played in with the Tigers. He ends his Clemson career with 91 catches for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns the past three seasons.

He was injured early in a 31-20 win over then-No. 20 North Carolina with a plantar fascia tear on Nov. 18 and did not play in the team’s final regular-season game at South Carolina this past Saturday.

