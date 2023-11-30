Germany arrests French woman who allegedly committed war crimes after joining IS in Syria

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested a French woman who allegedly committed war crimes in Syria after joining the Islamic State extremist group. Germany’s federal prosecutor said Thursday the woman, who was only identified as Samra N. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested Tuesday in the western city of Trier. The woman is suspected of having participated as a member of two foreign terrorist organizations as a teenager, the prosecutor’s statement said. She allegedly traveled to Syria in September 2013, where she first joined Jabhat al-Nusra and married one of the group’s fighters according to Islamic rites. In November 2013, the couple joined the Islamic State extremist group.

