Russian missile strikes in eastern Ukraine tear through buildings and bury families in rubble

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles tore through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region during the night. The strikes killed at least one person and buried families under rubble. The officials say the Kremlin’s forces continue to pound the fiercely contested area with long-range weapons. Ukraine’s interior minister reported on Thursday that the Kremlin’s forces simultaneously launched six S-300 missiles that struck three Donetsk cities. The cities lie 25 to 40 kilometers (15 to 25 miles) from the front line. Ukrainian officials said recently that Russian forces have ramped up attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground near two other key cities, Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

