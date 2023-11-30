Russia’s Supreme Court effectively outlaws LGBTQ+ activism in a landmark ruling

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Supreme Court has effectively outlawed LGBTQ+ activism, in the most drastic step against advocates of gay, lesbian and transgender rights in the increasingly conservative country. In a statement announcing a lawsuit filed to the court earlier this month, the Justice Ministry argued that authorities had identified “signs and manifestations of an extremist nature” by an LGBTQ+ “movement” operating in Russia, including “incitement of social and religious discord,” although it offered no details or evidence. The court ruled to declare the “movement” as extremist and ban it in Russia.

