Eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Marapi strands and injures climbers and blankets villages with ash

PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Marapi has erupted, stranding and injuring climbers and spreading volcanic ash over several villages. Two climbing routes were closed and residents living on the slopes of Marapi were advised to stay 1.8 miles from the crater’s mouth because of potential lava. About 75 climbers had been stranded initially and 26 still await rescue. Social media video showed volcanic dust and rain smearing the rescued climbers’ faces. Eight of those rescued had burn wounds and one also had a broken limb. About 1,400 people live in the two nearest villages to the peak. Ash blanketed several villages and blocked sunlight. People were given masks and urged to wear glasses as protection. Marapi has been active since January.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.