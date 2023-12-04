Democratic Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announces run for Virginia governor in 2025

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has announced he is running for Virginia governor in 2025. In a campaign video released Monday, Stoney says he wants all Virginians to have a fair shot at success. Stoney, who is in his second term as mayor, touts his efforts to improve residents’ lives by improving the city’s finances, improving roads, building new schools and reducing the poverty rate. Fellow Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced her bid for governor last month. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is term-limited and, while no Republicans have announced a bid, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are seen as likely contenders. Outgoing Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase has also said she may run.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.