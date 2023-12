BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Guinea-Bissau’s president has dissolved the West African nation’s parliament. A presidential decree issued on Monday cited last week’s shootout which the government said was a failed coup. The decree which takes effect immeditaely noted that the date for holding the next legislative election will be set “in due time.”

