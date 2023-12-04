Indonesia’s Marapi volcano erupts for the second day as 12 climbers remain missing

PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have halted Monday the search for 12 climbers after Mount Marapi volcano erupted again, unleashing a new burst of hot ash as high as 800 meters (2,620 feet) into the air, officials said. The bodies of 11 climbers were recovered earlier in the day — while searching for those missing — but attempts to relocate them were hindered by the renewed activity, West Sumatra’s Search and Rescue Agency head Abdul Malik said. The search operation would resume once conditions improved. About 75 climbers had started their way up the nearly 9,480-foot mountain on Saturday and became stranded. Auhtorities have so far rescued 52.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.