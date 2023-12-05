A Year in Power: Malaysian premier Anwar searches for support as frustration rises over slow reform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Marking his first anniversary of coming to power, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahm admitted he was still struggling to win over ethnic Malay votes and acknowledged frustration over the slow pace of reforms. But he defended his unity government, saying it is now politically stable and able to fully focus on bolstering the economy and improving the people’s welfare. In a candid interview with private television network TV3 late Tuesday, Anwar said that while he understood discontentment because of the slow pace of his government’s reform plan. Anwar — who clinched victory last year — has been a long-time opposition leader. Despite a two-thirds majority in Parliament, Anwar’s government has been plagued by the powerful opposition Islamic bloc.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.