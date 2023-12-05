Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Andre guides Fresno State to 79-67 victory over Idaho State

By
Published 10:35 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Eduardo Andre scored 16 points to lead Fresno State to a 79-67 victory over Idaho State on Tuesday night.

Andre made 7 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (4-4). Freshman Isaac Taveres came off the bench to sink all five of his shots and score 13. Fellow reserve Leo Colimerio pitched in with 11 points and four assists.

Brayden Parker scored 21 points to lead the Bengals (4-5). Parker made 8 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers. Kiree Huie had 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Miguel Tomley hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content