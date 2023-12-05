CVEP CEO Joe Wallace announces plans for retirement in mid-2024

Joe Wallace, CEO and CINO of the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership (CVEP) announced his plans to retire in mid-2024.

Wallace has been mentoring individuals and businesses for more than 30 years. He joined CVEP in 2012 to serve entrepreneurs and start-ups in the Coachella Valley.

Wallace has been honored with numerous awards throughout his career for his contributions to CVEP and the Coachella Valley over the years.

“It has been a privilege and a joy to have served as the founding managing director of the iHubs in Palm Springs and Palm Desert,” said Joe Wallace. “As the longest serving CEO in CVEP's history, I believe with the expansion of the CSU Palm Desert Campus and a regional focus on economic development, the future of the Coachella Valley is bright.”

Wallace informed the CVEP board of directors Wednesday about his plan to retire in June 2024, giving the economic partnership a transition period and time to consider and select a new leader.