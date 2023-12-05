In ‘Wonka,’ Timothée Chalamet finds a world of pure imagination

Like the “Paddington” movies, “Wonka” was dreamt up by Paul King, a lifetime Roald Dahl fan and a writer and director whom his collaborators somewhat universally agree may actually be Paddington in a human costume. With a beloved troupe of actors, including Timothée Chalamet, Grant, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Rothwell and Paterson Joseph as well as newcomer Calah Lane, its vibrant costumes and sets and a contagious “let’s put on a show” energy, “Wonka” feels like a modern homage to classic MGM productions of the 1940s. It opens in theaters internationally this week and in North America on Dec. 15.

