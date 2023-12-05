Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Saudi Arabia and UAE, host of COP28 climate talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as Dubai hosts the United Nations’ COP28 climate talks. That’s despite facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over the war in Ukraine. Neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE has signed the ICC founding treaty, meaning they don’t face any obligation to detain Putin over the warrant accusing of being personally responsible for the abductions of children from Ukraine during his war on the country. However, the visit Wednesday comes as armed U.N. police patrol a portion of Dubai’s Expo City now considered international territory for the talks.

