Trial to determine whether JetBlue can buy Spirit, further consolidating industry, comes to a head

BOSTON (AP) — Closing arguments are about to get underway in the government’s case to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines. The trial in the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the merger is nearing a conclusion Tuesday in federal court in Boston. The Justice Department argues that the proposed $3.8 billion merger would hurt consumers by eliminating Spirit and its cheaper base fares, leaving fewer options for travelers on a budget. JetBlue says it needs to grow to compete with bigger airlines. There is no jury. The case will be decided by U.S. District Judge William Young.

