0% credit card offers can provide holiday relief — if used wisely

For some people short on cash, a credit card with a 0% promotional APR offer could be a budget-friendly solution for the holiday shopping season. These credit cards temporarily waive interest on purchases, some for as long as 21 months, making paying off debt more manageable. Some 0% APR cards also have a sign-up bonus and earn rewards that can be used to pay down spending during the holiday season. Understanding how these cards work, plus a spending and debt-payoff strategy, can help consumers avoid a never-ending cycle of debt.

