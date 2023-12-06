A nurse’s fatal last visit to patient’s home renews calls for better safety measures
By DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
Associated Press
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) — The killing of a visiting nurse in Connecticut is sparking renewed calls to better protect health care workers from what has been a rise in violence across the country. Joyce Grayson was slain Oct. 28 when she went to a halfway house for sex offenders for an appointment with a client with a violent past. Police say the patient, Michael Reese, is a suspect in the killing but no one has been charged with Grayson’s death yet. Visiting nurses and Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney are calling for new state and federal laws to better protect health care workers.