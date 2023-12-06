A survivor is pulled out of a Zambian mine nearly a week after being trapped. Dozens remain missing
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Rescuers say a man has been pulled alive out of a Zambian mine nearly a week after dozens of informal miners were trapped under landslides caused by heavy rain. Zambia’s Disaster Management and Mitigation Unite said in a statement Wednesday the 49-year-old survivor was rescued the night before. It said he told rescuers that he had been struggling for five days to find a way out of one of the collapsed tunnels at the open-pit copper mine near the city of Chingola. A body has also been recovered. Zambian authorities have differed on exactly how many miners they believe were trapped. Some officials say 30 are under the rubble while others say 36.