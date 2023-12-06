A survivor is pulled out of a Zambian mine nearly a week after being trapped. Dozens remain missing

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Rescuers say a man has been pulled alive out of a Zambian mine nearly a week after dozens of informal miners were trapped under landslides caused by heavy rain. Zambia’s Disaster Management and Mitigation Unite said in a statement Wednesday the 49-year-old survivor was rescued the night before. It said he told rescuers that he had been struggling for five days to find a way out of one of the collapsed tunnels at the open-pit copper mine near the city of Chingola. A body has also been recovered. Zambian authorities have differed on exactly how many miners they believe were trapped. Some officials say 30 are under the rubble while others say 36.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.