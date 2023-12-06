Agua Caliente Casino employee surprised with $10,000 on 30th workiversary

Longtime Agua Caliente employee Roy Agriam was given $10,000 on Wednesday to celebrate his 30 years of work at the casino.

Agriam started his career there as a supervisor at the buffet in 1993 and worked his way up to a sous chef, a position he’s had since 2010.

"You know, work is work, you don't just enjoy it, you know, as, like me. I always enjoy working with nice people and you know, it's sometimes hard to work, this problem and everything, but then put it here, put it here and then it goes in the other side. so we stress, enjoy, enjoy," Agriam told News Channel 3.

“Roy has always had a fantastic demeanor and work ethic,” said Kieran Fleming, Dir. of Food and Beverage at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. “In the almost 14 years I have had the pleasure of working with Roy, he always finds a way to say, ‘Yes, we can do that,’ and he makes it happen.”

“Roy has been an invaluable asset to Agua Caliente Casinos for 30 years,” said Robin Stone, Vice President of Human Resources. “Not only has he been a treasured member of our team, but over the years, he consistently delivers culinary magic in the kitchen.”

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians says that Agriam is the first employee to be with the company for 30 years.