At least 3 dead plus suspect after shooting on University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus

Update 2:50 p.m.

At least three people were killed in today’s mass shooting at UNLV, according to an official briefed. The shooter is also dead, having been killed by police who responded to the active shooter reports.

Originally Published: 06 DEC 23 15:15 ET

Updated: 06 DEC 23 17:07 ET

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 5:07 p.m. ET]

There are at least three victims from a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus, Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

“Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more,” the sheriff said.

[Previous update, published at 4:55 p.m.]

Las Vegas Metro Police said a suspected shooter on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus “has been located and is deceased.”

A number of victims have been taken to area hospitals, Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters Wednesday afternoon, but said he did not have a firm number of victims to share.

There is no longer a threat to those on campus, McMahill said. The suspect’s motive remains unclear, the sheriff said.

Police were responding to reports of a shooting with multiple victims on the campus, near Beam Hall, the home of the university’s Lee Business School, according to an earlier social media post.

At 11:54 a.m. local time, the university posted an emergency notice online, saying, “University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Shortly after, the university also said on X police were responding to “additional report of shots fired in the Student Union,” and advised people to evacuate the area.

“I was sitting outside, I was just having breakfast. I heard three loud booms and I was like, oh, what was that?” a student told CNN affiliate KVVU. “Police showed up, then I ran inside.

“After two minutes, more shots. I ran into the basements, and I was there for 20,” the student said. “I was just hearing a lot of shots.”

This latest incident comes as students are in the middle of a study week before taking final exams and going on winter break, in the same city that suffered the worst mass shooting in modern US history in 2017.

UNLV is located just a few miles from the site of that mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, which left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

“Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation.” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman posted on X.

The White House said it is monitoring the shooting reported at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) “very closely.” The second gentleman is already scheduled to deliver remarks tonight at the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation’s 11th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, the White House added.

CNN’s Sara Smart, Brammhi Balarajan and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

