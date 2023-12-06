Berger Foundation Iceplex hosting ‘Winter Wonderland Skate’ on Friday

The Berger Foundation Iceplex, next to Acrisure Arena, will be turning into a "Winter Wonderland Skate" this Friday.

The event will have its own light show, holiday music from DJ Mod Girl, games, hot chocolate, and other treats for kids. Some special guests are expected, including Mr and Mrs. Claus.

"We're so happy to be here, it's such a great place to be, the people are so friendly, there's ice in the desert, you just can't go wrong," said Santa Claus.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be attending and skating around this year for the first time ever and you'll be able to take pictures with them center ice.

The big event is happening this Friday and it runs from 6 to 8 p.m. It is $15 to attend, but if you bring a wrapped gift for the "Toys for Tots" program, you will get a free skate rental.

For more information, visit: https://www.bergerfoundationiceplex.com/upcoming-events/