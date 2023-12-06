Biden urges Congress to pass Ukraine aid package while expressing openness to Mexico border changes
By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance for Ukraine. Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Biden warned of dire consequences for Kyiv if lawmakers don’t act. Biden gave his address hours after he huddled with leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democracies, which have staunchly supported Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing invasion. Biden has asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund the wars in Ukraine, Israel and other security needs, but has faced stiff resistance on Capitol Hill.