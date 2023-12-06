Divides over trade and Ukraine are in focus as EU and China’s leaders meet in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of China and the European Union are holding wide-ranging talks that include their disputes over trade and a deep divide on the war in Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping was meeting Thursday in Beijing with the two European presidents, Ursula von der Leyen from the EU Commission and Charles Michel from the EU Council. The European Union is calling on China to improve market access to address an annual trade imbalance of more than $200 billion between the two sides. China is unhappy with EU restrictions on technology exports and an EU investigation into subsides for electric vehicles.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.