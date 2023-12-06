Skip to Content
Indio unveils mural at Jackson Street Bridge 

Following four weeks of "artistic transformation,'' an unveiling ceremony was held Wednesday for the Jackson Street bridge mural in Indio.   

"Artists Ivan Montoya and Joey Salamon have been meticulously crafting a masterpiece to bring rich character and tie in the history of Indio using form, color and imagery to the bridge pillars and walls,'' city officials wrote in a statement.

Montoya and Salamon infused the roughly 16,000-square-foot mural in the surface area under and along the bridge with details unique to the city including flora and fauna, pottery, shapes, and color scheme, city officials said.

Two weeks into their work, the two artists said in an interview with city officials that they drew inspiration from the city and were combining their art styles for the mural.

Salamon described his style as abstract graphics and Montoya's as "traditional Mexican figurative work."

City News Service

